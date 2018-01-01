Freezing New York greets 2018 amid dazzling fireworks

NEW YORK, Jan 1 (APP):Braving frigid weather, hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers and tourists from all over the world, who crammed the iconic Times Square Sunday night, exuberantly rang in 2018, with a colourful celebration amid tight security.

At the stroke of midnight, the traditional crystal ball dropped setting off bursts of confetti and dazzling fireworks as revelers sang and danced on the second-coldest night on record.

The temperature was only 10 degrees (minus 12 degrees Celsius) in New York City at midnight. The coldest ball drop celebration was in 1917, when it was only 1 degree (minus 17 degrees Celsius).

Partygoers bundled up in extra layers, wearing warm hats and face masks to ward off the cold.

This year’s event brought heightened security from the New York Police Department (NYPD). Revelers filing into the Times Square had to pass through 12 checkpoints and were met by policemen carrying metal-detector wands.

But he event, broadcast live on national television, went off without a hint of trouble, as a festive mood prevailed.