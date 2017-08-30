Freedom struggle in IOK indigenous: Baloch

ISLAMABAD Aug 30 (APP): Minister for States and Frontier Regions

(SAFRON) Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch said on Wednesday that the

current freedom struggle in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) was

indigenous and not being sponsored externally.

Participating in a National Assembly debate on President Donald

Trump’s statement regarding US policy in Afghanistan, he said,

Pakistan was extending moral, diplomatic and political support to

people of Kashmir for their legitimate right to self-determination as

per resolutions passed by the UN Security Council.

He said it was the obligation of the people of Azad Kashmir and

Pakistan to demand an end to massive human rights violations being

committed in IOK by brutal Indian forces and campaign for a political

solution of the Kashmir dispute.

He said no organization operating in IOK belonged to Pakistan and if

India has any solid evidence, it should share with Pakistan.

He said India was involved in creating chaos and unrest in Pakistan

and its evidences had already been shared with the international

community.

The Minister asked the US to pressurize India for allowing Kashmiris

to exercise their right to self-determination.

He said the US was afraid of China’s role in South Asia and Africa and

considering China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a threat.

He said Pakistan would never allow anyone to use its territory against

any county.

Baloch said international community was not interested in smooth

repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

Last year, he said UNHCR announced to increase financial assistance to

Afghanistan refugees from $200 to 400 to repatriating Afghan families,

due to this around 0.6 million Afghan refugees returned to Afghanistan,

while this year only 50,000 Afghan refugees had so far been

repatriated.

He asked the international community to make arrangements for

respectable return of Afghan refugees.

MNA Moulana Ameer Zaman said that Muslims were peace-loving and not

terrorists. He asked for convening a joint sitting of the Parliament

to discuss the issue. He urged United Nations to implement its

resolutions passed on Kashmir.

Sahibzada Tariq Ullah said it was unfortunate that a dictator

surrendered just on a telephone call and extended cooperation to US.

“Today we are facing terrorism due to the wrong policy and decision of

Musharaf” he added.

He said both Houses of the Parliament should give a strong message to

the US that the whole nations was united and no one could dare to cast

an evil eye on it.