Freedom of people cannot be suppressed through use of force: President Alvi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP):President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday reminded India that freedom of people

could not be suppressed through use of force.

“Pakistani nation will stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will provide all moral and diplomatic support to them in their legitimate and just struggle for right to self-determination,” h said while speaking to a large number of candidates appearing for the entrance test to Presidential Initiative on Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAC) here at Jinnah Sports Complex.

The President said that Pakistan wanted peace in the region but India should know that people’s freedom could not be suppressed through use of brute force.