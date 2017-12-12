Freedom isn’t free, it costs sons of soil: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded

the sacrifices of martyrs to safeguard the country, according to a tweet of

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif

Ghafoor.

“Freedom isn’t free, it costs sons of the soil. Freedom that we

enjoy today is owed to so many such brave hearts. Salute to our Martyrs,” the

COAS said in message after two soldiers embraced ‘Shahadat’ in North Waziristan

Agency on Tuesday.

The terrorists fired on an army vehicle from surrounding

mountains in North Wazirstan Agency and resultantly an officer, 2nd Lieutenant

Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat embraced Shahadat.