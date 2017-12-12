RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded
the sacrifices of martyrs to safeguard the country, according to a tweet of
Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj General Asif
Ghafoor.
“Freedom isn’t free, it costs sons of the soil. Freedom that we
enjoy today is owed to so many such brave hearts. Salute to our Martyrs,” the
COAS said in message after two soldiers embraced ‘Shahadat’ in North Waziristan
Agency on Tuesday.
The terrorists fired on an army vehicle from surrounding
mountains in North Wazirstan Agency and resultantly an officer, 2nd Lieutenant
Abdul Moeed and Sepoy Basharat embraced Shahadat.
Freedom isn’t free, it costs sons of soil: COAS
RAWALPINDI, Dec 12 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday lauded