Freed IAF pilot crosses over to India via Wagah border

WAGAH BORDER , Mar 1 (APP):Pakistan Friday handed over to India its MiG-21 Air Force pilot who was captured after his aircraft was shot down for violating the Line of Control (LoC) in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

The captive Indian Air Force pilot was allowed to cross over Wagah border into his country, after Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered his release as a ‘peace gesture’.

“While in captivity, he was treated with dignity and in line with international law. Prime Minister of Pakistan Mr. Imran Khan announced his return as a goodwill gesture aimed at de-escalating rising tensions with India,” a Foreign Office statement issued after return of the Indian pilot said.

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released on third day of captivity after his MiG-21 aircraft was shot down by Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 in retaliation to the violation of Line of Control, on Wednesday.

The IAF pilot having Service No. 27981 was handed over to Indian authorities amid high security cordon in the presence of the Foreign Ministry official Faria Bugti.

Before his release, Abhinandan underwent procedural formalities including a medical checkup at Wagah.

India at its side canceled the flag-lowering ceremony, however Pakistan proceeded with the activity as per routine.

Earlier this morning, Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia visited the Foreign Office in Islamabad to fulfill formalities ahead of the return of Indian pilot.

On first day of captivity, Wing Commander Abhinandan in a video had acknowledged that military officials treated him very well, including the soldiers who rescued him from mob and thereafter the officers of unit where he was kept in.

Prime Imran Khan’s announcement of releasing the Indian pilot received immense appreciation within the country and abroad, and was viewed as a big step of peace in response to Indian aggression.