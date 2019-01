ISLAMABAD, Jan 4 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has scheduled a free puppet show for children and students from various educational institutions of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad here on January 5.

The National Puppet Theater will showcase the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and present Folk Tales, Skits, regional dances and national songs to provide

infotainment.