Free, fair elections to strengthen democratic process in country: Experts

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):Spokesman, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Nadeem Qasim on Wednesday said that ECP

is fully committed to hold general elections on time in free, fair and transparent manner, which is vital to flourish democracy and democratic values in the country.

Talking to Radio Programme he said, ECP has issued code of conduct for security forces deputed for election duties. ECP had a perfect guideline in the shape of Election Commission Act with regard to security.

He said the Army personnel will be deployed inside and outside the polling station. He will be bound to report any irregular activity in the polling station done by either by candidate, voter or even the ECP staff to returning officer.

Senior Analyst Dr. A.Z. Hilali also said this is the third election, which will ensure the democratic process and it will be the third time that security forces will perform responsibilities during elections going to be held on 25th of this month.

There will be no direct involvement of security forces in voting process, but they are deputed just to ensure the maintaining law and order situation during elections, he added.

Analyst said the interim government, ECP and the security forces are determined to hold smooth and transparent elections within specified time.

Senior Analyst Dr. Rasheed Ahmed Khan said the nation has complete trust on our security forces and will stand united against any propaganda against it.

“We must be proud of our Army. The role of Pakistan Army in general elections will only be to provide a peaceful atmosphere for free and fair elections”, he said .