Free, fair elections include in responsibilities of care-taker government: Aftab Sherpao

PESHAWAR, Jul 14 (APP):Chairman Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Aftab Ahmad

Khan Sherpao has said that holding free and fair elections were the core

responsibility of care-taker government, it should be unbiased and not

off-center.

He also called upon all the political parties and stakeholders to play role for the restoration of peace in the country.

He said this while addressing a public meeting in connection of election 2018 campaign in Jurma Khawasi Bada Road Kohat on Saturday.

He said that it is the responsibility of the government to provide peaceful environment for candidates and workers so that they could participate in the elections process without any fear.

QWP chief said that the worsening security situation would affect the election campaigns and the contenders should be provided proper security arrangements. He said that proper security from the care-taker

government was not done that is why the major terrorist attacks in Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa and Baluchistan resulted in major casualties.

Sherpao said that due to inadequate security arrangements from government side the terrorism incidents in Peshawar, Bannu and Mastung were occurred.

“The government should provide equal opportunity for all political parties to out forth its party program before people” he remarked.

Condemning attacks in Peshawar, Bannu and Baluchistan Sherpao said that it was the time that the government should take effective steps to control menace of terrorism and ensure protection of the politicians to provide

them peaceful environment for smooth election campaigns and gave way to holding of transparent elections. He asked all the political parties leaders to unite against the menace of terrorism so as to device a joint approach for their protection.

He said that Pakhtuns had rendered matchless sacrifices in the war against terrorism and no step motherly attitude would be acceptable with them from the center.

He said that QWP was struggling for the welfare of Pakhtuns and it would leave no stone unturned to ensure the provision of their rights and provide safety to them to live and prosper peacefully.