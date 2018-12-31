France stood committed to further boost bilateral relationship with Pakistan in 2019: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Dec 31 (APP):Wishing everyone in the country a prosperous, successful and peaceful new year, Ambassador of France in Pakistan Marc Barety Monday said the Embassy of France stood committed to further boost bilateral relationship in 2019.

“With 2018 coming to a close and 2019 right around the corner, I would like to wish everyone in Pakistan a prosperous, successful and peaceful new year,” he said in a message issued by the French Embassy here.

He said the year 2018 marked the enhanced cooperation between France and Pakistan and bilateral resolve to explore new opportunities to further our relationship.

The ambassador recalled that the year 2018 marked the visit of Secretary General of French Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs, Maurice Gourdault-Montagne, to Pakistan in July in connection with 13th round of Bilateral Political Consultations.

A delegation of six major companies of France visited Karachi in September 2018 to explore the investment opportunities in Pakistan, he added.

He said French and German embassies in Islamabad jointly organized the musical tour of “Stradivaira” in different cities of Pakistan.

French Senator and President of France-Pakistan Friendship Group in Senate Allizard Pascal participated in the Standing Committee meeting of Asian Parliamentary Assembly in Gwadar in October, he added.

The French ambassador said an important delegation of renowned French universities will visit Pakistan in April 2019 as part of our resolve to increase our contributions towards higher education in Pakistan.

“Our economic agenda for Pakistan includes the visit of bilateral trade commission of ministerial-level and the visit of French companies led by French Business Council and the largest French Chamber of Commerce in Middle East based in Dubai,” he added.

The French Alliances in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi will continue to play important role in furthering our cultural cooperation in the country, he maintained.

“The French Embassy, the French Consulate General in Karachi and myself are looking forward to continue working with our esteemed partners in Pakistan to contribute to peace, stability and development. I wish you all health, prosperity and happiness in 2019”, Ambassador Marc Barety concluded.