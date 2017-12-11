France, Pakistan bilateral relations are warming up in all fields

ISLAMABAD, Dec 11 (APP):Close and friendly relations between Pakistan and France are getting stronger through a series of new initiatives and exchange of visits in the political, economic, cultural and educational fields, Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque said.

According to a message received here Monday, he was talking to a delegation of 107th National Management Course, who called on him at the Embassy of Pakistan to France in Paris. The 14-members NMC delegation is visiting France as part of their training course.

The Ambassador said that this month two parliamentary delegations from France are visiting Pakistan while a delegation of the Senate of Pakistan is expected to visit Paris in January 2018. These contacts between our parliamentarians would contribute in a qualitative change in the bilateral relations, he added.

The Ambassador noted with satisfaction that there has been a steady increase in the volume of bilateral trade over the last few years which has reached US$ 1.4 billion in 2016. France has remained a major investment partner of Pakistan with over forty

French companies working in Pakistan. The recent announcement by the Renault group to set up a car plant in Karachi in

partnership with Al Futtaim group is a welcome development.

Ambassador expressed the hope that NMC’s visit to Paris would provide them a good opportunity to learn about the French administrative structure, their training regimes and best practices and policies in other fields.

NMC delegation during their week long stay in Paris would have meetings/briefings at the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Climate Change, French Parliament, National School of Administration (ENA), Centre of High Studies of Ministry of Interior

(CHEMI), UNESCO and Mairie of Sarcelles.