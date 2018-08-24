ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):France has congratulated Imran Khan on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan and wished him well in his new office.
“Pakistan and France have longstanding ties of friendship that we want to continue expanding as part of a candid, constructive dialogue on all topics of common interest,” the spokesperson of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in a statement issued in Paris on August 22, and received here Friday said.
France congratulates Imran Khan; wishes him well
