‘Fragility’ of societies & institutions, key to many conflicts: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (APP): Fragility is the key element
of “practically all” of the protracted conflicts going on in the
world today, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening
session of Spring Meetings of the World Bank in Washington on Friday.
Taking part in an event entitled, Financing for Peace: Innovations
to Tackle Fragility, Guterres said that partnerships and helping to
build “national capacities” were essential.
“This means strengthening States, strengthening institutions,
strengthening civil societies [and] combining the peace and
security approach with the inclusive and sustainable development
approach and with human rights,” Guterres said.
In his remarks at the panel discussion, the UN chief noted that
the traditional forms of development aid are not enough and said
that new approaches that create the conditions for investments in
building resilience of communities and addressing fragility, is
needed.
He also praised the World Bank for the innovations it has
already in place in countries like Jordan and Lebanon, to help
them cope with the refugee crisis in the region.
“In my opinion, this is essential and, [given the scale of
needs] should also include the private sector,” he said, adding
that it is essential to find ways to divert the massive use of
resources in managing crises to what is necessary to do to prevent
them and to build the capacity of societies to solve their own
problems.
Prior to attending the panel discussion, Secretary-General
Guterres met with top United States leaders, including President
Donald Trump and National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster
at the White House.
According to the UN chief’s spokesperson, Guterres and Trump
had constructive discussion on cooperation between the US and
the UN and agreed to meet again in the near future.
Also today, Secretary-General Guterres joined the High-level
Steering Group for Every Woman Every Child as its third and
senior Co-Chairman, joining Co-Chairs President Michelle Bachelet,
of Chile, and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, of Ethiopia,
alternate Co-Chairs former Presidents Tarja Halonen, of Finland,
and Jakaya Kikwete, of Tanzania, as well as other 16 members of
the Group.
“In a time of complex development challenges, the investments
we make today in women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and
wellbeing will help build the peaceful, sustainable and inclusive
societies we have promised to achieve through the Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs),” Guterres said.
“Peace cannot exist without development and development cannot
exist without health and wellbeing, for healthy and empowered
women, children and adolescents can bring about the change needed
to create a better future for all,” he added.
As a global multi-stakeholder partnership, Every Woman Every
Child, launched in 2010, provides a unique platform to unite
stakeholders across sectors to deliver on an integrated agenda
for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and wellbeing.
“Every Woman Every Child welcomes the UN Secretary-General
as Co-Chair of the High-level Steering Group, as we work together
to ensure that global advocacy is translated into local action
and impact for results,” Steering Group Co-Chair President Bachelet
of Chile noted, highlighting that the movement is ready for its
next phase under the leadership of the Secretary-General.