‘Fragility’ of societies & institutions, key to many conflicts: UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, April 22 (APP): Fragility is the key element

of “practically all” of the protracted conflicts going on in the

world today, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the opening

session of Spring Meetings of the World Bank in Washington on Friday.

Taking part in an event entitled, Financing for Peace: Innovations

to Tackle Fragility, Guterres said that partnerships and helping to

build “national capacities” were essential.

“This means strengthening States, strengthening institutions,

strengthening civil societies [and] combining the peace and

security approach with the inclusive and sustainable development

approach and with human rights,” Guterres said.

In his remarks at the panel discussion, the UN chief noted that

the traditional forms of development aid are not enough and said

that new approaches that create the conditions for investments in

building resilience of communities and addressing fragility, is

needed.

He also praised the World Bank for the innovations it has

already in place in countries like Jordan and Lebanon, to help

them cope with the refugee crisis in the region.

“In my opinion, this is essential and, [given the scale of

needs] should also include the private sector,” he said, adding

that it is essential to find ways to divert the massive use of

resources in managing crises to what is necessary to do to prevent

them and to build the capacity of societies to solve their own

problems.

Prior to attending the panel discussion, Secretary-General

Guterres met with top United States leaders, including President

Donald Trump and National Security Advisor General H.R. McMaster

at the White House.

According to the UN chief’s spokesperson, Guterres and Trump

had constructive discussion on cooperation between the US and

the UN and agreed to meet again in the near future.

Also today, Secretary-General Guterres joined the High-level

Steering Group for Every Woman Every Child as its third and

senior Co-Chairman, joining Co-Chairs President Michelle Bachelet,

of Chile, and Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, of Ethiopia,

alternate Co-Chairs former Presidents Tarja Halonen, of Finland,

and Jakaya Kikwete, of Tanzania, as well as other 16 members of

the Group.

“In a time of complex development challenges, the investments

we make today in women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and

wellbeing will help build the peaceful, sustainable and inclusive

societies we have promised to achieve through the Sustainable

Development Goals (SDGs),” Guterres said.

“Peace cannot exist without development and development cannot

exist without health and wellbeing, for healthy and empowered

women, children and adolescents can bring about the change needed

to create a better future for all,” he added.

As a global multi-stakeholder partnership, Every Woman Every

Child, launched in 2010, provides a unique platform to unite

stakeholders across sectors to deliver on an integrated agenda

for women’s, children’s and adolescents’ health and wellbeing.

“Every Woman Every Child welcomes the UN Secretary-General

as Co-Chair of the High-level Steering Group, as we work together

to ensure that global advocacy is translated into local action

and impact for results,” Steering Group Co-Chair President Bachelet

of Chile noted, highlighting that the movement is ready for its

next phase under the leadership of the Secretary-General.