FPSC recommends 261 candidates for appointment in BS 17

ISLAMABAD, Jun 30 (APP):The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has recommended 261 candidates for appointment to posts in BS-17 under the federal government in various groups of services.

According to a press release, the candidates have been selected from out of 310 aspirants who finally qualified the CSS competitive examinations 2017.

The FPSC has directed the recommended candidates to contact Section Officer (T-V) Establishment Division, Islamabad for further correspondence.

The marks obtained by the candidates will be displayed on the FPSC’s website in due course of time. Success in this examination confers no right to appointment, which will be subject to verification of character and antecedents as required under Civil Servants Act, 1973 and rules made there under. Every care has been taken to ensure accuracy and correctness in compilation of the given result. However, the commission reserves the right of rectifying any error and omission etc at anytime.

