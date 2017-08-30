FPSC recommends 20 candidates for appointment against various posts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Federal Public Service Commission
has recommended 20 candidates for appointment against posts in
various departments.
According to notification issued by the FPSC here on
Wednesday, the Commission recommended Waqar Sharif against the post
of Network System Engineer of overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource
Development Islamabad.
Similarly, the FPSC also notified to recommend Muhammad Irfan
Zubair against the post of Deputy Director Geological Survey of
Pakistan, ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resource.
The commission recommended Arif Alam and Waseem Akram for
appointment against the posts of Readers, Gilgit Baltistan Tribunal,
Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB.
Likewise the Commission also notified to recommend 16
candidates for appointment against the post of Drawing Mistress,
F.G. Girls Schools, Federal Directorate of Education, Capital
Administration and Development Division.
The candidates include Misbah Liaquat, Sumaira Naz, Maimoona
Khalil, Saiqa Ejaz, Maria Ibrahim, Sajida Batool, Anum Akram, Rabia
Naz, Sobia Sana, Rashida Parveen, Sanam, Maria, Saima Rasool,
Nusheen Naseem, Kalsoom, and Sidra Niaz.
