FPSC recommends 20 candidates for appointment against various posts

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The Federal Public Service Commission

has recommended 20 candidates for appointment against posts in

various departments.

According to notification issued by the FPSC here on

Wednesday, the Commission recommended Waqar Sharif against the post

of Network System Engineer of overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource

Development Islamabad.

Similarly, the FPSC also notified to recommend Muhammad Irfan

Zubair against the post of Deputy Director Geological Survey of

Pakistan, ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resource.

The commission recommended Arif Alam and Waseem Akram for

appointment against the posts of Readers, Gilgit Baltistan Tribunal,

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and GB.

Likewise the Commission also notified to recommend 16

candidates for appointment against the post of Drawing Mistress,

F.G. Girls Schools, Federal Directorate of Education, Capital

Administration and Development Division.

The candidates include Misbah Liaquat, Sumaira Naz, Maimoona

Khalil, Saiqa Ejaz, Maria Ibrahim, Sajida Batool, Anum Akram, Rabia

Naz, Sobia Sana, Rashida Parveen, Sanam, Maria, Saima Rasool,

Nusheen Naseem, Kalsoom, and Sidra Niaz.