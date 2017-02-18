FPSC rebuts news regarding CSS guess papers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP): The Federal Public Service Commission

(FPSC) rebutted news item appeared in social media regarding

availability of guess paper/questions similar to CSS-2017

Examination.

A news item has appeared in the press about availability of

guess/questions on social media relating to two compulsory papers of

CSS-2017 Examination, much before actual conduct of the papers.

It has been alleged that the actual questions in the papers

were quite similar, said a press release.

It is emphasized that strong and foolproof mechanisms are in

place to maintain secrecy and confidentiality of question papers as

well as other related information at the Federal Public Service

Commission.

It is felt that certain quarters may be making an attempt to

cast aspersions on the working of FPSC.

The matter has been taken very seriously by the Commission and

accordingly referred to Federal Investigation Agency to probe and

investigate the matter.