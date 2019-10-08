FPCCI welcomes NAB Chairman announcement for non interference into business community affairs

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (APP):President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai Tuesday welcoming NAB Chairman’s assurance for non interference into business community affairs said it would restore confidence of the foreign and local investors to keep the production-wheel rolling and improve precarious condition of the country’s bleak economy.

In a statement issued here, he said that businesses were already in a complicated state-of-affairs due to global recession while action against business were not only adding to the miseries of the business community but were also promoting trust deficit between the government and the business community.