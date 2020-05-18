FPCCI president presents Rs20 million cheque to PM for PM’s Corona Relief Fund

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP):Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPPCI) President Mian Anjum Nisar and other office bearers Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and presented a cheque worth Rs20 million for the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

On the occasion, the prime minister appreciated the donation of FPCCI and said that the government facilitated functioning of the industries during the coronavirus pandemic.

However, he stressed that the industrialists should ensure implementation of precautionary measures by their employees.

The prime minister said that they would have to keep a balance between the economic activities and the precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Other members of the FPPCI included vice presidents Dr Muhammad Arshad and Qaisar Khan.