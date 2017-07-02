FPCCI Panel Chief says need for revival of the TDAP to enable it to effectively cater to the needs of the exporters

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP): Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman on Horticulture Exports Committee, Ahmad Jawad has said continuously export decline during last four years was a matter of great concern and put a question on the performance of Trade Development Authorityof Pakistan (TDAP).

In a statement issued on Sunday, Jawad said “Only way for the

sustainable economy to increase our exports and remittances”.

Despite the fact Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has made its all efforts

to revive the poor performance of country exports, but the lethargic attitude of the TDAP officials has put thier credibility at stake since 2013 to date, said a press release issued by FPCCI.

Jawad said there is a need for revival of the TDAP to enable it to

effectively cater to the needs of the exporters, to strictly monitor the

performance of the trade officers working abroad, to work aggressively on concluding FTAs and revising PTAs and to explore new export markets”.

Similarly Pakistan seems really weak in its trade diplomacy and what

government must do to focus on performance of our trade officers abroad. They will be given performance targets. In this regard Commerce Ministry may develop their KPIs and they will be held accountable for delivering on targets.

Similarly, ministry should reorganize and reorient TDAP towards a

business-friendly, export-facilitation organization.

We must also understand that lack of interests in resolving issues

related to exporters was also contributing a main tool for falling exports overall, in this regard the former CE TDAP SM Munir was the person who failed to highlight the sector wise problems in front of the government including failed to revive the TDAP.

Jawad also underlined the need for value addition in the horticulture

sector, As agriculture and horticulture sectors will be the important tool to develop FATA and Balochistan areas.

He was of the view that the horticulture sector did not perform well as

value-addition dropped from 14.50 percent (in 2005-06) to 11.30 percent (in 2015-16).

He said “transformation from subsistence to commercial agriculture can

only be achieved by fully availing the synergy among pre-production and post-production cycles. That can only come by adding value at each stage.”

Listing international examples, Jawad said that Chile, China and India

reaped rich dividends through investment on value-addition in agriculture, especially in horticulture products.

Tanzania, a poor country, was able to make massive economic strides

through investment on value-addition, he added.

The FPCCI Panel Chief mentioned that Bangladesh earned $6 billion by

adding value to one million bales of cotton, whereas Pakistan earned only $1.5 billion from the same amount of cotton.