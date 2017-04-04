FPCCI launches holding of Pak investment conference in Doha

KARACHI, Apr 4 (APP) : Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with Trade Development Authority of Pakistan has arranged Pakistan Investment Conference in Doha, Qatar on May 6 and 7.

Other sponsors are Pak-Qatar General Takaful, Pakistan Business

Forum in Doha, Meezan Bank, Central Depository Company, United Bank Limited and Arif Habib Limited.

On Tuesday, formal announcement for the conference was made at the

Federation House here by FPCCI President Zubair F.Tufail in the

presence of a good number of leading businesspersons of the country.

Prominent business figures were S.M. Muneer, who is former

president FPCCI and Chief Executive Officer of TDAP, FPCCI Senior Vice

President Aamir Atta Bajwa, Vice President Mirza Ishtiaq Baig, former

president FPCCI Mian Muhammad Adrees, Chairman, Pakistan Business

Forum, Mehmood Arshad and Consul General of Qatar, Mishal Ahmed

Al-Ansari.

FPCCI President said the main objective of the conference was to

convince Qatri investors to invest in Pakistan, which had become a

very attractive place for local and foreign investment. Law and order

situation had improved by 90 percent over last two years, he said.

He said there was a big potential on both sides for increasing trade and investment through more interaction and exchange of information.

He noted Pakistan could benefit from Qatar’s petro-chemical industry.

He said FPCCI had been playing an important role in ECO countries’

economic affairs.

TDAP’s CEO, S.M.Muneer assured full TDAP support and facilitation

to make this conference a very successful event.

He said this conference would help create awareness among the two

business communities.

He emphasized the need for closer working relationship between

FPCCI and TDAP for promotion of trade and industry along with

strengthening economic relationship of Pakistan with other countries.

“ FPCCI and TDAP jointly can do something good for the country,”

he remarked.

CDC’s Chief Executive Officer Aftab Deewan said the Pakistan Investment Conference in Doha would help promote Pakistan’s capital

market, which had been included among the emerging capital markets of the world.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has provided a good opportunity to

foreign investors, he said.

He observed the investment and economic growth in the country

would not be possible without locals partnership.

Aftab Deewan informed CDC had 96 percent share of mutual funds of

the country.

CEO, Arif Habib Advisory, Naseem Baig, CEO, Al-Meezan Bank, Muhammad Shoaib and Farruk Zaeem from United Bank Limited spoke of the achievements of their organisations.