PM invites business community to help govt achieve its economic targets

KARACHI, Jul 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the government was fully facilitating the business community as it wanted to end poverty and accelerate the economic process in the country.

He said the country’s economy could not be run on the previous pattern and called upon the business community to help the government in achieving its economic objectives.

The prime minister was talking to delegations of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), Karachi Chambers of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and Automotive Parts Association that called on him.

The prime minister told the delegations that he had arrived in Karachi along with his economic team to address their issues and find immediate solution to them.