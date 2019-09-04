FPCCI for reducing markup rate to boost economy

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) on Wednesday underlined the need for reducing markup rate to boost trade, industry and economy.

Talking to a delegation of leading industrialists and traders led by Chairman United Business Group Iftikhar Ali Malik, FPCCI President Engineer Daroo Khan Achakzai said the apex trade body interacted with the Governor State Bank of Pakistan and presidents of other banks.

They also discussed the fiscal and monitory policies, economic growth, credit expansion, and performance of the agriculture, manufacturing, service sectors of the national economy, said a press release issued here today.