Fourth QD Trophy round begins Saturday

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP):Pakistan stars Abid Ali and Mohammad Rizwan would return to four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy when the fourth round of the country’s premier tournament begins on Saturday.

The two players took breaks from their respective cricket association sides after they were named in the probables camp for the Sri Lanka series, and subsequently were made part of the ODIs team for the three matches in Karachi, said a press release issued.

Sindh would be bolstered by the return of Abid, the right-handed opener, after his blistering 67-ball 74, which earned him the man-of-the-match award, against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.