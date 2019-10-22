Fourteen art galleries made PNCA as a cultural hub in twin cities

ISLAMABAD, Oct 22 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has 14 state of the art galleries which made the council a cultural hub in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi where different kinds of exhibitions take place almost throughout a year.

Senior officials of PNCA told APP on Tuesday that the permanent collection of emerging artists was displayed at some galleries for general visitors.

Few galleries were being rented out on nominal charges for exhibitions and artwork displays.

PNCA was setup to spearhead the development of arts in Pakistan, he said.

He said that major festivals and arts shows are organized to showcase the best of local and international artists, adding that new talents are identified and developed through music and writing competition.

He said that to achieve its aims, the council focuses on four key strategic thrust i.e 1) nurturing and developing the arts;2) stimulating broader and sophisticated demand by audience; 3)developing capacity and resources; and 4) facilitating and enhancing regional and global connectivity.

He said that new talents are identified and developed through music and writing competition.