Four petroleum sector projects get Rs 338 mln against Rs 463 mln allocation

ISLAMABAD, July 12 (APP):The government has released around Rs 338.215 million funds for four projects of the Petroleum Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2018-19) during the last fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs 463.175 million.

According to the official data issued by the Ministry of Planning, an amount of Rs 291.575 million has been released to acquire drilling rigs and accessories for Geological Survey of Pakistan (GSP), for which Rs 416.535 million had been earmarked in the PSDP.

While, Rs 13.736 million has been released for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources of Badin coal field and its adjoining areas of southern Sindh, Rs 14.609 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Uthal and Bela areas of district Lasbella, Balochistan and Rs 18.295 million for assessment of coal potential in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan. These three projects got got 100 percent funds as per the allocation.