Four Pakistanis featured on Forbes magazine’s ’30 under 30′ list

NEW YORK,Nov 15 (APP):Four youthful individuals of Pakistani origin have been featured on Forbes, the top American business magazine’s ’30 under 30′ 2018 list.

Now in its seventh year, the list, released on Tuesday, features 600 individuals who have done some outstanding work in different professions, such as consumer technology, games, finance, healthcare, energy and science.

“This list continues to spotlight the impressive, the inspiring and the (genuinely) enviable,” its editors — Caroline Howard with Natalie Sportelli — wrote.

The four individuals of Pakistani origin are:

Khizer Hayat, 28, is the cofounder of ThroughPut, a data science automation company which estimates waste in supply chain and logistics operations and offers recommendations to eliminate bottlenecks and areas of concern. Hayat is also the President of the Teach Pakistan Initiative, an NGO working to improve the education system of rural Pakistan.

Sarah Ahmed, 28, was recognized for her work in the retail and e-commerce industry. The New York-based entrepreneur founded Warp + Weft, “a premium denim brand that weaves its own fabric to guarantee the best value and fit.”

S. Zayd Enam, 25, decided to drop out of his PhD program at Stanford when he founded Cresta.ai, a bootstrap startup that builds AI to help scale and improve the quality of customer services. Enam dropped out of high school to work on his first startup MediConnect, a healthcare provider platform in Pakistan.

Raza Munir, 29, is Cofounder, Climb Credit which takes an innovative approach to combating student debt: ROI lending. Raza Munir, along with cofounders Zander Rafael, Amit Sinha and Vishal Garg, partner with schools and programmes that justify the cost of tuition and offer legit career paths — mostly in skills-based fields such as robotics and nursing. To date they have provided fast and affordable loans to over 5,000 students attending 60 schools and hundreds of programs. In October the startup entered into agreements with investors to purchase $130 million of student loans originated by Climb Credit.