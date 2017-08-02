Four Pak Judokas to participate in World Sr Judo C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 2 (APP): Four Pakistani Judokas would be

participating in World Senior Judo Championship scheduled to be held in Budapest, Hungary from August 26.

Talking to APP, Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) vice president

Masood Ahmed said the championship would continue till September 3.

“The players taking part in the event include Shah Hussain

Shah, Qaiser Khan, Nadeem Akram and Amina Pyda,” he said.

He said as many as 80 judokas from different countries would be participating in the mega event.