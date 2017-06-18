ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team will
participate in Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship scheduled to
be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from June 28 to July 5.
According to details, Asian Team & 6 Red Snooker Championship
was previously scheduled to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan from May
13 to 19 but was later postponed.
The four-member team to participate in the event includes
Babar Masih, Muhammad Sajjad, Asjad Iqbal and Muhammad Bilal for the
tournament.
The training camp of players for preparation is ongoing here
at the Snooker Hall of the Pakistan Sports Complex and will
continue till June 22. The team will depart to Bishkek on June 27
from Karachi.
Four Pak cueists to participate in Asian C’ship
ISLAMABAD, Jun 18 (APP): A four-member Pakistan team will