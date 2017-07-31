Four opposition members file nomination papers for PM’s election

ISLAMABAD July 31 (APP): Four opposition members in National

Assembly on Monday filed nomination papers to contest election for

the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

As opposition parties had failed to come out with a consensus

candidate for the office of the Prime Minister, they kept it open

ended to discuss the issue further on Tuesday.

According to details, by the deadline MNAs Sahibzada

Tariqullah of Jamat-e-Islami, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed as candidate of

PTI and PML-Q, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah and Syed Naveed Qamar from

PPPP and Kishwar Zehra from MQM had filed nomination papers for

elections to the office of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, leaders from different political parties expressed

hope to bring a consensus candidate for the office of the Prime

Minister.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervez Ilahi said, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed

is consensus candidate of our party and the PTI. “However, the

opposition parties are negotiating to reach a consensus.”

Jamat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah said Syed Khursheed

Ahmed Shah can be a consensus candidate. However, consultation still

continues and we hope for an overall consensus.