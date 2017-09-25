ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Four new highways will be constructed in
Balochistan under CPEC to link far-flung areas of the province with rest of
the country.
According to Radio Pakistan, CPEC Joint Working Group on Transport
Infrastructure has approved financial assistance for these highways.
Two of these projects will be initiated this year. The work on 210
kilometer Dera Ismail Khan Zhob Road will be started this year with the
financial assistance of China.
Similarly, work on 110 kilometer Khuzdar-Baseema Road would also be
initiated this year at a cost of twenty billion rupees. This highway will
provide modern transport facilities to the people.
In addition, Zhob Kuchlagh Road is also an import component of the
Western Route which would be the shortest road linking Islamabad to Quetta.
The land acquisition of the 305 kilometer four lane highway has also been
initiated.
