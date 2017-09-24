Four new highways to be build under CPEC in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Under the China Pakistan

Economic Corridor (CPEC), four new highways would be constructed in

the Balochistan that would link far-flung areas of province with the

rest of the country and help bring about economic revolution.

The CPEC Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure has

approved financial assistance for the construction of these roads,

officials sources said.

Initially, the decision to build these roads was taken during

the 6th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee, which was held last

year, the sources said adding that this was followed by a

feasibility study of the projects.

On completion of the feasibility study, the Joint Working

Group on Transport Infrastructure gave approval to financial

assistance, the sources said adding two of these projects would be

initiated this year.

They that the work on the road from Dere Ismail Khan to Zhob

would be started this year with the financial assistance from China.

The total cost of this 210 kilometer long four lane highway

has been estimated Rs81 billion and work for acquisition of land for

it has already been initiated.

This road would bring about prosperity in several far-flung

rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkha and Balochistan and bring about

economic prosperity in these areas.

Similarly, under the CPEC, work on 110 kilometer Khuzdar-

Baseema road would also be initiated this year with total cost of

Rs20 billion. This highway would link N25 and N85 and provide modern

transport facilities to the people.

In addition to these two important highways, Zhob Kuchlagh

road is also an import component of the Western Route which would be

the shortest road linking Islamabad to Quetta and this road would

also be developed under CPEC.

The land acquisition of the 305 kilometer four lane highway

has also been initiated, sources added.

It has also been decided to provide assistance to 290

kilometer long Nowkandi, Mashekhel Panjgore road which would link

N40 with N80.

In addition to the construction of highways, Gwadar Port and

establishment and opportunities of investment in free zone would

bring about economic revolution in the province, the sources added.