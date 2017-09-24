Four new highways to be build under CPEC in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, Sept 24 (APP): Under the China Pakistan
Economic Corridor (CPEC), four new highways would be constructed in
the Balochistan that would link far-flung areas of province with the
rest of the country and help bring about economic revolution.
The CPEC Joint Working Group on Transport Infrastructure has
approved financial assistance for the construction of these roads,
officials sources said.
Initially, the decision to build these roads was taken during
the 6th meeting of Joint Cooperation Committee, which was held last
year, the sources said adding that this was followed by a
feasibility study of the projects.
On completion of the feasibility study, the Joint Working
Group on Transport Infrastructure gave approval to financial
assistance, the sources said adding two of these projects would be
initiated this year.
They that the work on the road from Dere Ismail Khan to Zhob
would be started this year with the financial assistance from China.
The total cost of this 210 kilometer long four lane highway
has been estimated Rs81 billion and work for acquisition of land for
it has already been initiated.
This road would bring about prosperity in several far-flung
rural areas of Khyber Pakhtunkha and Balochistan and bring about
economic prosperity in these areas.
Similarly, under the CPEC, work on 110 kilometer Khuzdar-
Baseema road would also be initiated this year with total cost of
Rs20 billion. This highway would link N25 and N85 and provide modern
transport facilities to the people.
In addition to these two important highways, Zhob Kuchlagh
road is also an import component of the Western Route which would be
the shortest road linking Islamabad to Quetta and this road would
also be developed under CPEC.
The land acquisition of the 305 kilometer four lane highway
has also been initiated, sources added.
It has also been decided to provide assistance to 290
kilometer long Nowkandi, Mashekhel Panjgore road which would link
N40 with N80.
In addition to the construction of highways, Gwadar Port and
establishment and opportunities of investment in free zone would
bring about economic revolution in the province, the sources added.
