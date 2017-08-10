Four more cabinet members sworn in

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP): Another four members of the

federal cabinet took oath of their offices in a ceremony held

at the President House here Thursday.

Among the cabinet members who were sworn-in comprised

two federal ministers and two ministers of state.

Daniyal Aziz elected from NA-116 of Narowal and Mumtaz

Ahmed Tarar from NA-108 of Mandi Bahauddin took oath of the

federal ministers while Dostain Khan Domki of NA-265 and Syed

Ayaz Ali Sherazi of NA-238 took oath of the office of

Ministers of State.

President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to the

new cabinet members elected from PML-N tickets.

Started by the national anthem, the ceremony was

attended by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi besides

federal cabinet members, parliamentarians and federal

secretaries.

The portfolios of the newly sworn in cabinet members

would be notified later.

This induction of four cabinet members was in addition

to another 43-member cabinet which swore in last week

comprising 27 federal ministers and 16 ministers of state.