Four-member ITF team to arrive on Monday to assess Davis Cup arrangements

ISLAMABAD, Jul 21 (APP):A four-member committee of International Tennis Federation (ITF) will arrive Pakistan on Monday to assess the measures taken by Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) to hold the Davis Cup tie between Pakistan and India, a senior PTF official said on Sunday.

“Yes, I confirm that the four-member Davis Cup Committee, constituted by ITF for Pakistan’s Davis Cup tie against India is arriving on Monday to inspect arrangements taken by us,” Muhammad Khalid Rehmani, special vice president of PTF told APP.

The tie is scheduled be played at the grass courts of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad on September 14 and 15.