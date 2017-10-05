Four killed, several injured in Jhal Magsi blast

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (APP): At least four persons were killed

and several others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred in

Jhal Magsi shrine, tv channels reported on Thursday evening.

According to Police sources, a power blast took place in a

Fatehpur Sharif shrine located in Jhal Magsi area which killed

four persons.

Rescue teams rushed to the site of incident to shift the

killed and injured to a nearby hospital.