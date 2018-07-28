Four independent Punjab MPAs-elect join PTI

ISLAMABAD, Jul 28 (APP):Four newly elected independent Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) in Punjab Saturday announced joining Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) after a meeting with party chief Imran Khan here at his Bani Gala residence.

Hussain Jehanian Gardezi from Kabirwala, Syed Rafaqat Hussain Shah, Basharat Randhawa from Layyah and Hameed Khan Patafi from Dera Ghazi Khan are the new members of the PTI in Punjab, said a press release.

“The people of Dera Ghazi Khan have given me a heavy mandate and I promised them that I would win this seat and gift it to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan,” said Hameed. “We were also contacted by the PML-N but we joined the PTI because we trust its leadership.”

The PTI has emerged as the second largest party in the province with 127 seats. The PML-N, which has been ruling the Punjab for the last 10 years, has 129 seats in the provincial assembly. To form the government in the province, a party needs 149 seats.