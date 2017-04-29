Four died, 12 injured in road mishap

ABBOTTABAD, April 29(APP): At least four people died and 12 other

injured in a road accident on Saturday at Havelian More.

According to the police, the accident took place owing to two over

speeding trucks collided when they were also overtaking at a sharp and dangerous turn near Havelian, four other vehicles including two cars and two Suzuki high roof also struck them.

Police, rescue teams and locals have reached at the spot immediately,

started rescue operation, and shifted the injured to the Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) Abbottabad. .

Four passengers died on the spot while 12 other sustained critical and

minor injures. The deceased and the injured were shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Havelian where minor injured discharged after first aid while critical injured were shifted to AMC Abbottabad.