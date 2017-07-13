ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP): Four persons died when heavy rainfall hit
Islamabad on Thursday morning resulting the collapse of roof and wall of two different houses in sectors H-9 and G-13, police said.
According to details, the roof of a house collapsed in sector H-9 during
rain which resulted the death of three family members. They have been identified as Imran, his wife Nasreen and daughter Safiya.
Meanwhile, wall of a House (no.37), Street no. 9 in sector G-13
collapsed which resulted the death of a woman identified as Marriyum Riaz.
Four die as rain hit Islamabad
