Four children among 14 killed in Chakri road accident

ISLAMABAD,Sep 12 (APP): Fourteen people including four children were

killed and five others injured in a road accident on Islamabad-Lahore

Motorway near Chakri on Tuesday.

A passenger van on its way from Jhang to Islamabad hit a cement

troller from behind, a spokesperson for the National Highways and Motorways Police said.The accident occurred when the van caught fire after the accident and was completely burnt, he said.

The cause of the accident, he said was dozing

behind the steering wheel. The fire was doused by fire brigade

officials who reached the site along with motorway police officials.

Five of the passengers in the van were injured due to the fire and were

shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences in Islamabad.