Four best swimmers from camp to be trained in England: Nick Gillingham

LAHORE, July 31 (APP): International British swimming coach Nick Gillingham has said that four outstanding swimmers from the ongoing

4-day Coaches and Swimmers camp will be picked for international

training in England.

“Sports Board Punjab has constructed international standard swimming pool which is highly appreciable”, he expressed these views on Monday

at a press conference at National Hockey Stadium. Sports Board Punjab arranged the press conference on the inaugural day of 4-day Coaches and Swimmers camp being organized at State of the Art Punjab International Swimming Complex at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

International British swimming coach Leady Jo, Benjamin Gillingham, Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, Director Admin Javed Rashid Chauhan, Director Sports Anees Sheikh and Dr Imtiaz were also present on this occasion.

Mr Gillingham said after the 4-day camp, the performance of all

the swimmers will be analysed and four best swimmers will be sent to Britain for international training under a scholarship programme.

“After gaining training in England, the Pakistan swimmers will be

able to participate in international swimming events”, he vowed.

“The international standard swimming pool in Nishtar Park Sports

Complex is equipped with all world class facilities”.

He said Pakistan produced several world class athletes in the

sports field. “I’m quite satisfied to see plenty of swimming talent

in Pakistan. The 4-day Coaches and Swimmers camp will be of great significance for the future of swimming in Pakistan. Pakistan swimmers

can offer international standard performances in world swimming events

if properly trained and groomed”, he added.

DG SBP Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, in his address said the international training from British coaches is a first step towards bright future

of swimming in Pakistan. “In the high-profile cam we will prepare 40 swimmers for the participation in international swimming competitions”,

he added. “After coaches training on the first day, the young swimmers

will be trained on the remaining three days. Our swimming pool is

laced with facilities like under-water cameras and video analysis etc”.

Director Sports Anees Sheikh informed that 160 boys and girls of

U-12, U-14 and U-16 age group categories and 40 coaches are being

trained in the 4-day camp.