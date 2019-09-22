Forum stands firm on its principled stance on Kashmir: Mirwaiz

ISLAMABAD, Sep 22 (APP):The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and senior leader of the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), said that the forum stands firm by its principled stand on the Kashmir dispute and stands with the people in an unprecedented situation, in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is under house detention at his Nigeen residence in Srinagar, described as baseless the media reports that he had been released after signing a bond, reported by Kashmir Media Service.