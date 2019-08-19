Forty bouts decided in Independence Day dangal

LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):Pakistan Wrestling Federation organised a dangal in which 40 bouts were decided here at PSB coaching centre.

The event was organised as part of celebrations of the Independence Day under the vision of Government and Federal Minister for IPC Dr Fahmida Mirza to promote traditional sports.

Secretary, Pakistan Wrestling Federation, Muhammad Arshad Sattar and deputy director general, finance, Pakistan Sports Board, Raja Ghazanfar, were the chief guests on the occasion and they gave away prizes.