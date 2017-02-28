Former US President Bush warns Trump over media bashing

WASHINGTON, Feb. 28 (APP): While former US President George

W. Bush has mostly kept himself away from the country’s current

politics, he warned President Trump over his media bashing in

an interview this week and said that press was vital to democracy.

President Trump’ ties with media had been tense since his

campaign days but his recent comments in which he called the media

‘enemy of the people’ raised many eyebrows and showed the growing

level of animosity between him and the press.

Last week, Trump’s press secretary disallowed some

leading media outlets, including CNN and the New York Times,

from attending an off-camera briefing, and President himself

announced that he will not attend the annual White

House correspondents’ dinner to be held in April.

In an interview with NBC News, Bush said media was

essential for democracy and denouncing an independent

media at home will make it difficult for the US to preach

democratic values abroad. “Power can be very addictive and it can be corrosive and it’s important for the media to call to account

people who abuse power, whether it be here or elsewhere,” he

added. “It’s kind of hard to tell others to have an independent

free press when we’re not willing to have one ourselves.”

Responding to a question about the controversy over

Trump campaign officials’ alleged contact with Russian officials

in the elections, Bush said ‘we all need answers.’

He, however, did not support the idea of appointing

an independent prosecutor to probe the issue, saying that Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr could handle the inquiry.

Bush also refused to endorse Trump’s travel ban on citizens

from seven Muslim countries which has drawn widespread criticism

and has been challenged by several State courts. That ban order

has been stayed.

Trump has said the ban was aimed at countering terrorism, but

Bush said that terror threat was not a religious war but an

ideological one. “I think it’s very important for all of us to

recognize one of our great strengths is for people to be able to

worship the way they want to or to not worship at all….A bedrock

of our freedom is the right to worship freely.”