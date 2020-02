ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Former British Parliamentarian Rt Hon Sir Hugo Swire Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

He was accompanied by Sir Anwar Parvez, Lord Zameer Chaudhry and Abdul Qadeer Hamza, a PM Office press release said.

Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzaq Dawood and Chairman Board of Investment Syed Zubair Haider Gilani also attended the meeting.