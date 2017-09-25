Former prime minister, Sharif family hold law and constitution in highest esteem: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP): Minister of State for Information,

Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Monday said

that former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif held the law and

constitution in the highest esteem, which was amply demonstrated

by him and his family during the hearing of their case in the apex

court.

She said that the family also adopted a legal and

constitutional course for filing a review petition against the

decision of the Supreme Court.

In a statement issued here, the minister of state said

that the members of the Sharif family enjoyed fundamental rights

like all other citizens of Pakistan and the law and constitution

would have to take care of their rights also.

Referring to the return of the former Prime Minister to face

the cases in the Ehtesab Court, she said that her claim that the

Lion would return and whole of Pakistan would witness it, had been

vindicated.

Marriyum observed that the entire nation was asking the

question, how come a case that commenced with the allegations of

money laundering ended on the work permit (Iqama) ?

Referring to Imran Khan’s political escapades, she observed

that he abused state institutions, derided them, became absconder

from the courts and in the end tendered apology which he said he

would never ask for. She said that Imran had done nothing during the

last four years except for weakening the state institutions through

his bizarre indiscretions.

The minister said that the Ehtesab Commission in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

had been locked to cover reckless corruption of the government which remained shut even today.

Marriyum said that those who cried hoarse in the Supreme Court about

corruption were themselves running away from the courts.

Pointing out Imran’s confession about betting on a cricket

match in his book `A Personal History’ to earn money to clear the

losses of his brother-in-law and wiping of the debt of his party,

she said that he was guilty of gambling but maintained that he only

rendered advice to his brother-in-law. What an innocence, she

remarked?