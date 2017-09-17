Former President Rafiqu Tarar hospitalized

RAWALPINDI, Sept 17 (APP): Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar on

Saturday was admitted to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) following heart ailments.

According to the sources at RIC, former president was admitted

to the VIP ward of the hospital where the doctors have been taking care of him besides carrying out pathological tests.

Some specific medical procedures and pathological tests would also

be carried out on Sunday, the sources added.

Tarar, born in 1928 had sworn in as ninth President of the country on

Jan. 1, 1998 and continued till June 2001.