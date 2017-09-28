Former Pak Cricket captain to train players at SBP cricket academies

LAHORE, Sep 28 (APP)- Former Pakistan cricket captain, Muhammad Yousaf
expressed his delight to train young players from the platform of Sports Board
Punjab at SBP Sports academies across the province.
“I will do my best to groom the young players by utilizing my expertise and
standing in the game”, he told media here on Thursday after his meeting with
Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman.
Yousaf also held a meeting with Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada at
Sports Board Punjab. The Minister also welcomed Muhammad Yousaf’s decision to
work in the Sports Board Punjab cricket academies.
Yousaf said Sports Board Punjab under the leadership of Zulfiqar Ahmed
Ghumman is making solid efforts for the promotion of sports in the province.
“Pakistan team will get fresh cricket talent from Sports Board Punjab cricket
academies. I played most of my cricket in Lahore and Punjab so it will be great
pleasure for me to join Sports Board Punjab cricket academies. I will also visit all
the cricket academies established under the banner of Sports Board Punjab,” he
stated.
Ghumman, on this occasion said the cricket academies have been established
under the supervision of legendary cricketer Zaheer Abbas. “Former captain
national cricket team Muhammad Yousaf has also joined our team and he will give
boost to or ongoing efforts for the overall development of cricket at our
academies,” he added.
He said seven floodlight cricket grounds are being constructed in Lahore and
sports infrastructure is also being established across the province.
Later, DG,SBP presented a souvenir to Muhammad Yousaf.
