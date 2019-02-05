Former Norwegian PM calls on FM Qureshi in London

ISLAMABAD, Feb 5 (APP):Former Norwegian Prime Minister, Kjell Magne Bondevick has emphasized that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute should be high on the agenda of the International Community and resolution of this dispute should be a priority for all.

The former Prime Minister of Norway expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in London, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here on Tuesday said.

Foreign Minister Qureshi, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee of Pakistan and Mr Bondevik were in London to attend the international conference on Jammu and Kashmir.