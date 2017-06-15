Former greats heap praises on Sarfraz for superb semifinal win

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Former Pakistan greats have heaped

praises on the current ODI skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for leading the

national team to a brilliant victory in the semifinal against the

tournament’s favourites England.

“I think he has done brilliant captaincy in the semifinal. The

way he took decision to change a few players prior to the match and

the way he made bowling changes spot on was excellent,” he told a

sports TV channel after Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets

at Cardiff on Wednesday.

Misbah noted that in the semifinal Pakistan captain was ahead

of the game. “Sarfraz was clear in his mind. He just won the toss

and said we will field first. Afterwards they (Pakistan team)

executed their plans very well. The kind of performance they gave

was wonderful to watch. They were relaxed and played a perfect game

in the semifinal. That is what we were just looking for,” he added.

He also appreciated the game awareness of left-handed opener

Fakhar Zaman, who is playing his debut tournament saying that he was

improving and the good thing about him was that he was learning his

mistakes. “He wants to take on even the world’s top bowlers,” he

said.

He said the management took a very good decision to

include Fakhar in the team adding that due to his batting the entire

Pakistan batting lineup would get a breathing space. “If you give a

good start of thirty to forty runs to your team, then you make a

momentum and it becomes easier for other batsmen to score runs

throughout the innings,” he added.

Former captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif praised Pakistan

team for pulling off a brilliant victory against England. “The

credit goes to team management, coach Mickey Arthur and captain

Sarfraz Ahmed,” he said while talking to a private news channel.

However; he regretted that the selectors took too long to include

the highly talented opener Fakhar Zaman in national team.

Responding to a question, he said, “The left-arm pacer Muhammad Amir

should be part of the team in the final if he gets fully fit, whereas besides him there should be three more pacers in the team.”

“Hasan Ali lifted the team very well in the semifinal and he

will become a formidable bowler in the coming future,” he said.

Former off-spinner Saqlain Mushtaq said the win was a result of the

prayers of the whole Pakistani nation. He said Sarfraz very aptly

utilized his bowlers in the semifinal.

“This is the time to encourage our youngsters who have showed

tremendous performance,” he said.

To a query he said he would prefer to drop Shadab Khan in the

final and include Muhammad Amir in the team.

Former Test cricketer Muhammad Wasim lauded the selection

committee for bringing-in new talented players.

“I am very happy with the way Junaid Khan has performed. We

can also win matches without Amir,” he said and added credit also

goes to bowling coach Azhar Mehmood.

He was of the view that the winning combination should not be

disturbed and Pakistan should go in the final with the same outfit

that beat England in the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Women team captain Sana Mir while hailing

Pakistan men team’s performance in the semifinal said that Pakistan

performed well in bowling, fielding and batting.

“This is a very convincing win,” she said expressing the hope that in

the final Pakistan would once again produce a superb performance.