Former federal minister Saad casts vote in his constituency

LAHORE, Jul 25 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique cast his vote in a Cantt area polling station in his constituency NA-131.

Talking to media after casting vote on Wednesday, Saad Rafique said that PTI chairman was master of U-turns and ideological workers of the PTI were disappointed due to his U-turns.

He said that a good number of voters had been queued outside the polling stations whereas the polling process was slow, adding that voters would return to their homes without casting their votes, if process was not expedited.