Former cricketers call on PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP):Director International Cricket Operations of Pakistan Cricket Board Zakir Khan along with renowned ex-cricketers Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The cricket stars included former West Indian captain Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson, former New Zealand speedster and renowned commentator Danny Morrison, former opener of the national team and popular commentator Rameez Raja and former player of the national team Zarak Khan, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

Matters relating to cricket came under discussion.