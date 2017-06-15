Former captains laud Pak team’s winning ways

LAHORE, June 15 (APP): Former Pakistan cricket captains have lauded the

winning ways of the youthful Pakistan team in the ICC Champions trophy and attributed reaching the final of the mega event to sheer hard work and collective efforts after outclassing the English team comprehensively.

“The green shirts made a great come back after loss to India and stamped

two back to back victories to re-establish its supremacy as the young players showcased their talent in a great way while the senior players played with responsibility,” said former captains, Aamir Sohail, Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja, Younis Khan and Misbah ul Haq while talking to APP on Thursday.

They termed the performance of Pak team against England in the semi

final “a par excellence show” in which young players gelled with experience to score a thumping eight wicket win.

Aamir said the players fought with determination in the crucial match

and the young guns roared in a wonderful manner to justify their inclusion. “The openers (Azhar Ali and Fakhar Zaman) played entertaining knocks giving the team much needed start to lay the foundation of the victory and the bowlers, specially young ones, Hasan Ali, Junaid Khan, Roman Raees and Shadab Khan bowled brilliantly to shatter the English batting line,” he said.

Former pacer, Waqar Younis said he was delighted to see Pakistan winning the match by outshining the English side in all departments of the game.

“What a superb performance it was against England, it was a treat to watch Pakistan winning comfortably, team fought well, coming from nowhere after losing to India and then striking two victories in a row which is indeed a praiseworthy performance,” he added.

Ramiz said reaching the final first time is a commendable performance and its credit goes to young players as the team management took a brave decision to field three uncapped players during the tournament.

“The consistency showed by the team is possible mainly due to collective

efforts and good captaincy of Sarfraz and it was a remarkable comeback after losing the opening game and then fashioning out two consecutive victories. Well done team Pakistan keep the good work up,” he said.

Younis Khan said reaching the final of the Champions trophy is a big

honour for the Pak team and those players who were being considered “not of much potential” performed to a higher level to prove all predictions wrong. “Take the example of Roman who bowled too good in his debut match without taking any pressure,” he added.

Misbah gave full credit of success against England to the undying spirit of the team, hard work of players and wise captaincy.

“Pak team exhibited skillful cricket and all the players played with

responsibility and out bowling attack, aided by the young talent, restricted England to a chase able total and our openers helped by young batsmen led the team to success by playing amazing knocks,” Misbah added.

The former captains urged the team to show consistency and to play the

final without taking extra pressure of any fancied opponent or the crunch match.

“Team needs a rare guard action, better planning and an exhibition of team efforts to display high brand of cricket to in the ultimate showdown to grab the title to create history to win title first time in the event,” they added.

They wished Pak team best of luck in the final.